Search

Advanced search

Arrests as police shut down illegal rave in Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 21:34 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:35 30 August 2020

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Archant

A number of people have been arrested and sound equipment seized after police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest.

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Picture: ArchantPolice are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Picture: Archant

Specialist officers from across the region were deployed to close down the event which had 500 people in attendance.

The unlicensed music event began at around 11pm on Saturday night and by Sunday evening around 100 vehicles remained at the site, in an area of woodland at Lynford near to the English Heritage site Grimes Graves.

Police were called after a member of the public reported seeing large numbers of cars queuing to access a fire route into an isolated area of the forest off the A134.

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

MORE: 500 people at illegal rave as paramedics rush to treat unwell man

People living several miles away from the event had complained about noise throughout Saturday night and Sunday.

Mark Phillips, who lives in Boundary Close in Brandon, said: “We were awake all night with two little children. It was absolutely horrendous. I thought it was my next door neighbour having a rave. It is that loud.

“It is non-stop thumping. We are three away and can still hear it because it is still going on.”

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Picture: ArchantPolice are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Picture: Archant

More than 100 police officers from Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire were deployed to the scene together with the police helicopter, a drone and dog units.

You may also want to watch:

Officers eventually entered the site and shut down the event on Sunday evening.

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Davison, who led the operation, said a number of people had been arrested and police were using new powers which allow them to fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people up to £10,000. Those attending, and those who do not wear face coverings where it is mandatory, can be given a £100 fine - doubling on each offence up to £3,200.

He said: “Due to the number of people in attendance, we needed specialist teams to enter the site to close it down. Officers trained in public order, experienced in dealing with such events, entered the site and turned the music off around 6.30pm.

“I would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding while we brought this to an end.

MORE: Secretive rave regular predicts many more illegal parties this summer

“We know these events cause disruption which is why we’ve taken positive action to make sure the event didn’t go on into a second night.

“Due to the nature of the location and numbers of people in attendance, this was a challenging event to disrupt and required mutual aid from other forces which takes time to arrange.

“Officers did meet some hostility when entering the site with bottles and cans used as missiles and thrown at officers. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

He added: “It’s extremely disappointing to see these types of events taking place when coronavirus continues to be a real threat to our communities.

“We’re working to identify the organisers and will do everything within our power, where evidence is available, to prosecute and bring them to justice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

500 people at illegal rave as paramedics rush to treat unwell man

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

World first operation on cancer patient takes place at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Sandeep Kapur, Anais Rosich-Medina, Richard Haywood, Omar Al Kadhi and Irshad Shaikh who worked on the world first operation using robotic technology and three surgical teams working similtaneously. Picture: NNUH

Firefighters tackle blaze at caravan

Emergency services are tackling a fire at a caravan at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted.

‘It can be soul-destroying’ - restaurant owner sees rise in no-show diners

Richard Graveling, pictured outside The Grove hotel and restaurant. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrests as police shut down illegal rave in Thetford Forest

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon. Dozens of cars were seen parked in lay-bys and on narrow lanes. Picture: Archant

Firefighters tackle blaze at caravan

Emergency services are tackling a fire at a caravan at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted.

Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of Taste of India in Holt and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Mahbubur Rahman

Norwich author Zoe’s book brings 1953 memories flooding back

The floods at Sea Palling in Febraury 1953

Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from horse on beach

A woman who fell from a horse on Wells beach was airlifted to hospital by the Rescue 912 helicopter. Picture: HM Coastguard