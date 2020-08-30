Search

‘Thumping’ music heard as police called to illegal rave

PUBLISHED: 10:12 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 30 August 2020

Norfolk police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Officers are currently at the scene of an illegal rave in south west Norfolk.

Police confirmed on Sunday (August 30) that they were in attendance at the unlicensed music event, which is taking place off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the rave had been “ongoing overnight”.

Several people took to social media to complain of “thumping” music keeping them awake throughout the early hours of the morning.

They said it could be heard in towns and villages including Brandon, Weeting and Hockwold.

One person added they had heard the music from around 3.30am.

From Friday, police in England were given new powers to fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people up to £10,000.

Those who attend gatherings, such as raves, and those who do not wear face coverings where it is mandatory can be given a £100 fine - doubling on each offence up to £3,200.

Earlier this month, Norfolk police broke up a rave attended by hundreds of people on land off the A1065 near Hilborough.

And ahead of the late August bank holiday weekend, the force urged members of the public to be “extra eyes and ears” to stop illegal gatherings.

