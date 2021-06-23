Second man arrested in murder probe released by police

Published: 7:07 AM June 23, 2021

The second man arrested in a murder investigation in Gorleston has been released under investigation.

Detectives investigating the death of Linda Hood arrested a man aged in his 50s on Monday morning, June 21, in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but was released under investigation on Tuesday evening.

A man also aged in his 50s was arrested last week, on June 17), in connection with the murder. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police were called just before 9.10am on Friday, June 11 to help Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way.

The body of Mrs Hood, who was last week described as "a good neighbour who will be sorely missed" was found inside the property.

Following enquiries and the results of a post mortem examination, detectives from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are treating her death as murder.

Detectives have continued their appeal for anyone with information about what happened to Ms Hood to come forward to assist with enquiries.

This includes anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the Cherwell Way area at any time during Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to submit through this online portal, or contact Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.