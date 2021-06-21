Second man arrested in Gorleston murder investigation

Published: 12:46 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 12:54 PM June 21, 2021

A second man has been arrested in relation to the murder of a 68-year-old woman.

Detectives investigating the death of Linda Hood have arrested a man aged in his 50s this morning (June 21) in connection with the incident.

Police were called just before 9.10am on Friday, June 11 to help Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way.

The body of Mrs Hood, who was last week described as "a good neighbour who will be sorely missed" was found inside the property.

Following enquiries and the results of a post mortem examination, detectives from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are treating her death as murder.

Police scenes following the discovery of a woman's body in Cherwell Way, Gorleston. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The cause of her death has been established as compression to the neck.

The man arrested this morning had been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

A man also aged in his 50s was arrested last week (June 17) in connection with the murder. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective chief inspector Phill Gray said: "We are continuing to progress with our enquiries in order to establish the exact circumstances leading up to Linda’s death.

"We do believe the man we are currently questioning is known to Linda.

"We understand the local community continue to feel concerned about recent events and officers will remain in the area over the coming days.

"We reiterate our appeal for information and encourage anyone who was in the Cherwell Way area of Gorleston on Thursday 10 June and Friday, June 11 to come forward.”

Following her death, Tony Green, her brother, made an emotional plea for people to step forward with information and help police with the investigation.

He said: "I am deeply saddened to hear the awful news of how my beloved sister Linda has died, she was a kind, friendly lady who would assist in helping anyone out.

"I really want to urge anyone who has any information to come forward and assist the police with this serious investigation”.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to submit this through a portal by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N69-PO1 or contact Detective chief inspector Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.