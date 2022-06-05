Charity needs Mammoth Hike and Beach Clean walkers

Walkers will have the chance to enjoy the north Norfolk coast while helping the environment and raising charity funds next month.

The Mammoth Hike and Beach Clean will take place on Sunday, July 3 to help raise essential funds for East Anglian charity Break’s efforts to help young people after leaving the care system.

A 13-mile route will start on Holt High Street at 8am and finish at approximately 12.30pm at Cromer Pier, passing Weybourne before picking up the Norfolk Coastal Path for a clifftop meander taking in Sheringham, West Runton and Beeston Bump.

Part of the Mammoth Hike and Beach Clean walking route - Credit: Break

As walkers approach Cromer they will drop down to sea level to complete a 1.5-mile litter pick and beach clean along the final stretch.

The hike will also pass three of the Steppe Mammoth sculptures that form part of the GoGoDiscover trail, which sees a ‘prehistoric posse’ of 79 sculptures hit the streets of Norwich and Norfolk between Monday, June 27 and Saturday, September 10.

The walk’s stretch along West Runton is especially pertinent since the oldest and largest fossilised mammoth skeleton ever found in the UK was discovered in the village’s cliffs.

Sarah Bunn, fundraising manager for Break, explained: “We are always looking for creative and immersive ways for people to engage with our trails.

“With north Norfolk being home to the Deep History Coast and Steppe Mammoth sculptures featuring on the trail for the first time this year, we felt that a coastal fundraising walk could be a really community-spirited, fun event for people to take part in.”

The mammoth mural at Sheringham - Credit: Break

All support of the Mammoth Hike and Beach Clean and GoGoDiscover trail helps Break to ‘stamp out the mammoth expectations’ faced by young adults leaving the care system.

The cost to join the Mammoth Hike and Beach Clean is £20 per adult and Break ask that they aim to raise £100 alongside the entry fee, with practical fundraising help from the charity to do so. Under-18s will benefit from a reduced entry fee at £10 for 10 to 17-year-olds and free for under-10s. Places include a medal and basic refreshments, with adults also receiving a free t-shirt.

Places must be booked in advance. For full details, head to donate.givetap.co.uk/f/break/mammothhikeandbeachclean.

Break's GoGoDiscover trail arrives in Norfolk in June - Credit: Break

Norwich's Chantry Place shopping centre is supporting the GoGoDiscover trail in 2022 - Credit: Chantry Place



