Two more virus-related deaths at care home

PUBLISHED: 17:17 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 15 April 2020

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Archant

Two more people have died at a Lowestoft care home in the last 24 hours amid an outbreak of coronavirus.

A total of six residents are now believed to have passed away from the disease Covid-19 at Britten Court care home on Love Road in Lowestoft.

Care UK, who manage the home, confirmed two of their residents have passed away since yesterday afternoon, when it was first announced that four residents had died from suspected coronavirus infections.

The two residents who died in the last 24 hours passed away while receiving care at the home, as did three of the others whose deaths were announced yesterday.

READ MORE: Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Only one of the residents died after being taken to a hospital where they were receiving treatment.

Philip Steyn, Care UK’s regional director, extended his condolences to the families and thanked staff for “continued professionalism and compassion.”

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Despite the fact that we have colleagues who are having to self-isolate, our care teams are working tirelessly to keep residents safe, comfortable and busy and I would like to say thank you to all of them for their dedication.

“Residents are being cared for in isolation using a technique known as barrier nursing to minimise the risk of infection passing to colleagues or other residents.”

The announcement from the home follows the latest data released by Public Health England and the NHS which shows a total of 761 people died one Wednesday, April 15, from Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals.

READ MORE: Norfolk hospitals confirm seven new deaths of coronavirus patients

Seven more people died in Norfolk’s hospitals today, bringing the total in the county to 133, while 15 people died in Suffolk’s hospitals on Wednesday.

As of 9am on Wednesday, there have been 98,476 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK – a rise of 4,605 on the previous 24-hour reporting period.

The total death toll for the UK stands at 12,868.

Earlier this month the government’s Office for National Statistics said government figures only show as many as two-thirds of all deaths from the virus, as those who have died in homes such as Britten Court have often not been tested.

