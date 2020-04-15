Norfolk hospitals confirm seven new deaths of coronavirus patients

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals though there are no new fatalities to report at the Queen Elizabeth hospital. Picture: Archant Archant

Seven more people have died at two Norfolk hospitals after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The total number of people who have died in the county’s hospitals now stands at 133.

Of the new fatalities announced on Wednesday, five occurred at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston – one died on April 11 while the other four all died on April 13.

The other two people died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), one on April 13 and the other the day after.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn reported no new deaths on Wednesday, meaning the total number of fatalities there so far remains at 41.

A total of 43 patients have now died after being treated for Covid-19 at James Paget, while the NNUH has reported 49 deaths.

In Suffolk, 135 patients have died at hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, while a further 17 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England has announced 651 new deaths of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 11,656.

READ MORE: Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Of the new deaths announced today, 113 occurred on April 14, 277 occurred on April 13 and 103 occurred on April 12

151 of the deaths took place between April 1 and April 11, and the remaining seven deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 23.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

READ MORE: ‘We never thought we’d be affected by it’ – Family of coronavirus victim warn others to stay at home

The figures published today by NHS England show that April 8 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day – 771.

As of 9am on Wednesday, there have been 98,476 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK – a rise of 4,605 on the previous 24-hour reporting period.

The total death toll for the UK stands at 12,868, up 761 on the day before.

A total of 313,769 people have been tested.