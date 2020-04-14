Search

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

PUBLISHED: 17:44 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 14 April 2020

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

Archant

Four people at a care home have died from suspected coronavirus infections, it has been confirmed.

Britten Court Care Home, in Lowestoft, has announced four of their residents have passed away after contracting the disease Covid-19.

The announcement from the care home comes shortly after the latest data for the region was released, which shows 126 people have died after testing positive for the virus in Norfolk’s hospitals, while at least 66 deaths have been reported in Suffolk’s hospitals.

READ MORE: Nine new deaths in Norfolk confirmed as total rises to 126

Earlier this month the government’s Office for National Statistics said government figures only show as many as two-thirds of all deaths from the virus, as those who have died in homes such as Britten Court have often not been tested.

The residential home on Love Road, run by Care UK, said of the four deaths one resident was transferred to a hospital before passing away, while the other three residents died at the care home.

Care UK’s regional director for Suffolk, Phillip Steyn, said: “Sadly four residents at Britten Court have passed away from suspected coronavirus infections. One had been transferred to hospital, the other three were being cared for in the home.

“I would like to offer my condolences to their families and to thank the team at Britten Court for their continued professionalism and compassion.”

As of 9am on April 14, 93,873 people in the UK have tested positive for the virus, with 12,107 deaths confirmed by hospitals after tests and treatment.

A total of 302,599 people have been tested.

Mr Steyn said all Care UK homes have the appropriate PPE, which is being used in line with the guidance for care homes given by Public Health England and the NHS.

READ MORE: Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

He added: “Despite the fact that we have colleagues who are having to self-isolate, our care teams are working tirelessly to keep residents safe, comfortable and busy and I would like to say thank you to all of them for their dedication.

“Residents are being cared for in isolation using a technique known as barrier nursing to minimise the risk of infection passing to colleagues or other residents.”

Related articles

