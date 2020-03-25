‘I hope it can raise a smile’ - business puts up big banner tribute to NHS staff

Affordable Dream Kitchens in Dereham Road has put up two banners made by Unique Signsb before it closed showing its support for NHS staff. Picture: Darren Colk Archant

A Norwich businessman has left a huge message of support for frontline NHS workers to see while he shuts his doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

After making the signs Kevin Baldwin of Unique Signs also made car bumper stickers with the same message. Picture: Darren Colk After making the signs Kevin Baldwin of Unique Signs also made car bumper stickers with the same message. Picture: Darren Colk

Darren Colk, who owns the Affordable Dream Kitchens, in New Costessey, teamed up with friend and fellow businessman Kevin Baldwin to create the two banners.

Mr Baldwin who owns Unique Signs created the designs for free which read: “I heart NHS, thank you to all of your from Affordable Dream Kitchens”.

Fortunately, Mr Colk was able to put the signs up on his Dereham Road premises on Monday afternoon, hours before the prime minister addressed the nation that the country would be going into lockdown and non-essential shops were to shut.

Off the back of creating the sign, Mr Baldwin has also created bumper stickers with the same message.

Mr Colk came up with the idea after seeing a drop in footfall and was inspired to do something.

The businessman who worked as a porter at the old Norfolk and Norwich hospital, said: “I thought its on a busy road, people will see it as they come just and then if we did have to close at any particular time, it will be there for weeks or a little longer.

“My mother was an auxiliary nurse and my step-dad was head porter so I have a little bit of a background and I know taken for granted they are most of the time. It’s times like now you suddenly realise how they cannot take a step back. I hope it can raise a smile.”

