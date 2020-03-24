Video

What is life like in Norfolk during the coronavirus lockdown?

Great Yarmouth town centre during lockdown. Picture: Tony Carroll Archant

Following the government’s unprecedented lockdown measures, Norfolk and Waveney is adjusting to its new, temporary life.

Great Yarmouth town centre during lockdown. Picture: Tony Carroll

There were eerie scenes in certain areas, with buses following usual routes entirely devoid of passengers, few people out and about and those that were visibly distancing themselves from one another.

At lunchtime Great Yarmouth town centre was uncharacteristically quiet as people appeared to have heeded the advice from Boris Johnson.

While not a ghost town, the town centre was markedly quieter than normal with people walking alone or in very small groups.

Two police officers could be seen patrolling the area as people went into the shops that were still open amid the quiet hush over the town.

Great Yarmouth town centre during lockdown. Picture: Tony Carroll

People seemed to have taken the ‘no large gatherings’ order on board at Norwich’s Eaton Park at lunchtime too.

While a few joggers and walkers were taking the opportunity to use the park for the government’s permitted exercise, the children’s playground stood empty, bar a man in a high visibility jacket who appeared to be checking the equipment.

The gate to the playground was not locked and there were no signs up, but parents and children were clearly steering clear.

Elsewhere, the crazy golf course was closed, although a couple of young men were playing tennis on the all-weather court.

Great Yarmouth town centre during lockdown. Picture: Tony Carroll

There were also a couple of fathers kicking balls around with their children, but no large groups of youngsters playing games or making use of the skate park or basketball court.

A sign notified visitors that the popular miniature railway would be closed until further notice and would not be reopening for Easter.

In Hellesdon, people were queued out of the door of Lloyd’s Pharmacy on Middletons Lane in the morning- with healthy gaps between customers lengthening the length of the queue considerably, each person looking to place well more than arm’s length between one another.

On a gloriously day when ordinarily the recreation ground would be packed, just a few people had made the trip, including a trio who were generously spaced apart, kicking a football between them while a dog chased every pass.

An evenly spread out queue for Lloyd's Pharmacy on Middletons Lane in Hellesdon. Picture: David Hannant

However, those living close to main roads told a different story - with an agricultural worker in north Norfolk stating the A140 had not seen much of a reduction in traffic at all.

A similar story was also reported alongside the A1075 between Watton and Thetford, which was reported as being “as busy as ever”.