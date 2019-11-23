Roads across Norfolk closed this weekend for Christmas lights switch-on events

With multiple Christmas light switch on events taking place this weekend, a number of roads across the county are due to close.

Attlebourough, Diss, Dereham, Mundesley and Downham Market are all getting into the festive spirit with annual Christmas light switch-ons.

Hundreds of men, women and children will head to the streets for an evening fireworks, sparkles and hot chocolate.

With the festive events seeing roads blocked off, here is all the road closures you need to know about this weekend.

Attleborough

Nelson's Journey will be switching on the Christmas lights in Attleborough this year along with two local school children.

The event will also see fireworks illuminating the sky for all the children who have lost somebody close to their hearts.

Queen's Square will be closed between 7am and 7pm on Sunday, November 24, to accommodate the event.

Diss

Santa arriving on a neon lit fire engine, panto stars, snow machines, firework sparkle and lots of festive spirit will be among the fun at the big Christmas lights switch-on in Diss.

From 2.30pm on Saturday, November 23, there will be Christmas shopping and entertainment on Mere Street before the lights are switched-on at 5.15pm in the Market Place.

There are no official road closures in place.

Downham Market

Downham Market town council will be hosting its annual Christmas lights switch-on this weekend.

The popular free display attracts more than 2000 people to the centre of the town, which is closed down to traffic.

Road closures include High Street and Bridge Street between 12pm and 6pm on Sunday, November 24.

Dereham

A firmly established event on Dereham's social calendar is set to return to the town, complete with jingle bells and Christmas cheer.

Town councillor Alan Grey, who is overseeing the acts performing, said the night promises to be a "nice, family event."

Red Lion Street and Church Street will be closed between the hours of 8am and 8pm on Sunday, Novemeber 24, to accommodate the event.

Konect bus have reported that customers travelling on the 4, 8 and 11 routes may face disruption as buses will not be able to access Dereham Market Place during road closures.

Buses will operate to and from Cowper Road, outside the dentist surgery.

Mundesley

Mundesley will host a lights switch-on, street party and fair on Sunday, November 24 from 3pm to 6pm.

There will be games, a funfair, stalls, hot chestnuts, mulled wine and singing by the Mundesley Choir.

Back Street and Station Road will be closed between 8am and 10pm to accommodate the event.