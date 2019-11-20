Everything you need to know about Diss Christmas lights switch-on

Scenes around Diss as the Christmas Lights were officially switched on in 2018. Picture: Lucy Kayne LUCY KAYNE

Santa arriving on a neon lit fire engine, panto stars, snow machines, firework sparkle and lots of festive spirit will be among the fun at the big Christmas lights switch-on in Diss.

Diss is the place to be for all your Christmas shopping and entertainment with the grand switch-on that will draw families and crowds of thousands to the town centre where shops will be opening for late night shopping.

When is it happening? On Saturday, November 23, from 2.30pm with Christmas shopping and entertainment on Mere Street before the lights are switched-on at 5.15pm in the Market Place.

What festive fun will we be able to enjoy? As ever the event will feature a fantastic programme of activities including everyone's friendly magician Ali Shazam who will be around during the day to entertain. Children can have their faces painted by Sunshine Artists and enjoy Fun Fair festivities at Mere's Mouth. There will also be the chance to meet the cast of this year's Corn Hall panto Robin Hood as they mingle with the crowds. Give them a wave or pose for a festive selfie!

What will be happening on the Market Place stage? There will be a great selection of live music with performances from Joe Aiken, Groovapolitan, Ramblers Celidh Band and Ellen Fairey. Park Radio will be hosting and playing the festive tunes. There will also be carol singing from local school children to get you in the Christmas spirit!

- Full Line-Up

2.30pm — Roydon Primary School Children/Diss Junior School Children

2.50pm — Deneside Ramblers

3.20pm — Ellen Fairey

3.40pm — Joe Aiken

4.10pm — Rafa Mendes-Browne

4.30pm — Groovapolitan

5pm — Cast of Robin Hood panto

5.15pm — Christmas Lights Switch-On

5.20pm — Groovapolitan

Will Santa be making an appearance? Of course, he will be taking time off from his busy Christmas workload to pay a visit to Diss. The brightly lit Vintage Fire Engine from Bressingham Steam Museum will once again deliver him along Mere Street to the Market Place for the 5.15pm switch-on. You can also meet him during the afternoon in Santa's Grotto.

Will there be the taste of Christmas too? Yes you will be able to eat and drink to your heart's content with plenty of seasonal stalls and treats available during the event. St Mary's Church will be open from 4pm to 6pm for free mulled wine and mince pies too. All welcome.