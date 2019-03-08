Town to kick off the festive season with Christmas light switch-on

Downham Market Christmas Light Switch on. Picture: Matthew Usher. Archant Â© 2010; TEL; (01603) 772434

A west Norfolk town will host its traditional Christmas light switch on, marking the start of the festive season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Downham Market will host its traditional Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: Martin Hayes Downham Market will host its traditional Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: Martin Hayes

Downham Market town council will be hosting its annual Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 24.

You may also want to watch:

The popular free display attracts more than 2000 people to the centre of the town, which is closed down to traffic.

The lights switch-on, which takes place at 4.30pm, will be turned on by the winners of the Halloween fancy dress competition and Downham Market mayor- Becky Hayes.

A spokesman from Downham Market town council said: "There are funfair rides, Santa's Grotto, many different types of stalls, a craft fair, a large stage which hosts local talent and choirs from local schools.

"This event would not be possible without the assistance of some wonderful supporters from the local community, all of whom work extremely hard to ensure the event and the lights display make Downham a great place to be during the festive season."