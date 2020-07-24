‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

A village Post Office and shop in North Norfolk have fears a bid for a “landmark” holiday resort from the founder of Alton Towers could slash business.

Staff at the shop and Post Office, in Cawston, have raised concerns over plans to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park into a “five-star” resort.

They have been submitted by John Broome, the man behind the Staffordshire theme park, and Grosvenors Parks Ltd.

If approved, the site would feature treehouses and tipis with room to accommodate 280 families, as well as other facilities such as a restaurant and a shop.

But staff at the store were divided over the ambitious vision and said they were worried customers may shop at the holiday resort instead.

A petition to block the plans was also placed in store in order to “support the local community”, who staff said largely objected to the bid.

Staff at the store said: “There are plans to have stores at the resort and we are concerned we might lose customers if they go there to shop and we’ve got to know them all quite well, particularly those who live at Haveringland.

“Lots of customers have told us they aren’t happy with the plans as the area is known for being peaceful and quiet which is at risk if there is a large resort.”

Among the staff’s biggest concerns were the potential disruption of road works and the destruction of natural wildlife.

They added: “We’ve been told there might be lots of road works which would create a great deal of noise pollution. The environment will also be destroyed, which is a huge loss as lots of people come to Haveringland specifically to look for wildlife.”

However, staff at the store said they were “50/50” about the plans.

They said: “Initially, we opposed the plans but then someone pointed out the other perspective. One of the good things is that a lot of jobs will be created and it is good for the local economy to have tourists.”

Mr Broome said the proposed development was conceived as “sustainable” and mitigation proposals would “enhance biodiversity on the site and protect ancient trees and woodland.”

He added that a transport statement “demonstrates the road network is more than capable of accommodating the traffic.”