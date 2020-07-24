Search

Advanced search

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 July 2020

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

Archant

A village Post Office and shop in North Norfolk have fears a bid for a “landmark” holiday resort from the founder of Alton Towers could slash business.

The founder of Alton Towers has submitted plans to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Mike PageThe founder of Alton Towers has submitted plans to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Mike Page

Staff at the shop and Post Office, in Cawston, have raised concerns over plans to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park into a “five-star” resort.

They have been submitted by John Broome, the man behind the Staffordshire theme park, and Grosvenors Parks Ltd.

The founder of Alton Towers has submitted plans to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Mike PageThe founder of Alton Towers has submitted plans to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Mike Page

READ MORE: Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

If approved, the site would feature treehouses and tipis with room to accommodate 280 families, as well as other facilities such as a restaurant and a shop.

The founder of Alton Towers has submitted plans to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Mike PageThe founder of Alton Towers has submitted plans to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Mike Page

But staff at the store were divided over the ambitious vision and said they were worried customers may shop at the holiday resort instead.

A petition to block the plans was also placed in store in order to “support the local community”, who staff said largely objected to the bid.

Staff at the store said: “There are plans to have stores at the resort and we are concerned we might lose customers if they go there to shop and we’ve got to know them all quite well, particularly those who live at Haveringland.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: ‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

“Lots of customers have told us they aren’t happy with the plans as the area is known for being peaceful and quiet which is at risk if there is a large resort.”

Among the staff’s biggest concerns were the potential disruption of road works and the destruction of natural wildlife.

They added: “We’ve been told there might be lots of road works which would create a great deal of noise pollution. The environment will also be destroyed, which is a huge loss as lots of people come to Haveringland specifically to look for wildlife.”

However, staff at the store said they were “50/50” about the plans.

READ MORE: Church slams ‘luxury’ holiday park plan

They said: “Initially, we opposed the plans but then someone pointed out the other perspective. One of the good things is that a lot of jobs will be created and it is good for the local economy to have tourists.”

Mr Broome said the proposed development was conceived as “sustainable” and mitigation proposals would “enhance biodiversity on the site and protect ancient trees and woodland.”

He added that a transport statement “demonstrates the road network is more than capable of accommodating the traffic.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Student, 17, who died after car crash is named

Station Road, at the junction with Hill Road, in Middleton where the accident took place. Picture: Google

Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

‘Give me your wallet or I will stab you’ - Two jailed after ‘shocking’ knifepoint street robbery

Haroldas Anius. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Mother injured in hit-and-run while helping child out of car

North Drive, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

Ten men arrested after armed police and dog unit sent to mass brawl in Norwich

Magdalen Street in Norwich where10 men were arrested on Thursday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Staff look back on careers as QEH celebrates 40th birthday

Queen Elizabeth Hospital nurses prize giving back in 1984 Picture: Archant

Mum bombarded with text messages from supermarket after council food parcel blunder

Natasha Holmes-Olley, who was sent details of other Morrison's shopper by mistake. Picture: Natasha Holmes-Olley

We went to a football match in Poland to see what being a socially distanced fan is like

Fans at Legia Warsaw's Polish Army Stadium offer an insight into how a socially distanced stadium looks. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske