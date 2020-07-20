Search

Church slams ‘luxury’ holiday park plan

PUBLISHED: 11:27 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 20 July 2020

Nigel Boldero, right, chair of Parish Meeting, and Andre Korolus, second right, vice chair, who with other village residents object strongly to the planned expansion of the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park, where there is only one narrow entrance and exit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An ambitious vision for a “landmark” holiday resort from the man behind Alton Towers has sparked anger from the local church and the parish meeting.

Haveringland Church have objected to holiday resort plans at the Country Park. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYHaveringland Church have objected to holiday resort plans at the Country Park. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Plans to transform Haveringland Hall County Park into a holiday resort have been submitted by John Broome, the founder of the Staffordshire theme park, and Grovesnor Parks Ltd.

If approved, the “five-star” resort would feature tipis, treehouses and entertainment facilities with room to accommodate up to 280 families.

But in a new objection letter to Broadland District Council, Haveringland Parish Meeting said the resort would spell “the incremental, piecemeal destruction of this site and a small rural community”.

Nigel Boldero, chair, said: “This will not be a ‘five-star’ development. The proposed units would be crammed together at a density twice that of the average for other sites, most of the units would be bland ‘could be anywhere’ boxes, and the development would directly and indirectly destroy the natural surroundings that are meant to be a major attraction.”

Communities at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Communities at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

According to the planning documents, the holiday resort is projected to generate around £2m for the local economy.

But Mr Boldero said businesses were “fearful” of the development and added: “It seems likely that the site would not be ‘self contained’ but rather a touring base for people visiting the coast, Broads and Norwich and there would be very little local economic benefit.”

Havringland Parish Church have also objected to the plans and said the “human cost of the development would be significant.”

The Parochial Church Council said: “Haveringland is a dispersed settlement of dwellings where people enjoy the quiet and tranquillity of their rural setting. Existing residents of Haveringland Hall Park have chosen to live there precisely because of the tranquil setting and a genuine community has arisen there. The sheer scale of the proposed development will leave an indelible mark on the park and the wider parish.”

Communities at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Communities at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Mr Broome said the resort would “create a large number of jobs, will increase spending in the local economy and increase the profile of Norfolk as a holiday destination”.

He added the “comprehensive scheme” would “improve the overall quality, function and appearance of the site”.

Some of the holiday homes already at the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park, which is planning to expand. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSome of the holiday homes already at the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park, which is planning to expand. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

