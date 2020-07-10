Search

Advanced search

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 July 2020

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Archant, Norfolk 2017

The man behind Alton Towers has unveiled an ambitious vision for a five-star holiday resort in Norfolk.

John Broome, the founder of Alton Towers. Picture: John BroomeJohn Broome, the founder of Alton Towers. Picture: John Broome

John Broome, the founder of the Staffordshire theme park, and Grosvenor Parks Ltd, want to transform Haveringland Hall Country Park, near Cawston, into a luxury park.

But the proposals have been been met with anger from people living nearby over fears it will “destroy” the community.

Plans submitted to Broadland District Council show the site would include tipis, treehouses and log cabins with room to accommodate 280 families and suggest it would generate £2m a year for the local economy.

The site currently consists of a coach house and a host of existing holiday lettings and static caravans.

Nigel Boldero, right, chair of Parish Meeting, and Andre Korolus, second right, vice chair, with other village residents who object strongly to the planned expansion of the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park. From left, Stella Eglinton, Terry Eglinton, Deborah Boldero, and Dave Reid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNigel Boldero, right, chair of Parish Meeting, and Andre Korolus, second right, vice chair, with other village residents who object strongly to the planned expansion of the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park. From left, Stella Eglinton, Terry Eglinton, Deborah Boldero, and Dave Reid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In just over a week more than 1,000 people have signed a petition, launched by Nigel Boldero from School Road in Haveringland, to stop the development.

There also are around 100 comments from the public on the planning application - including a person from Australia.

They fear the resort will “destroy” the community and have concerns over road safety, damage to the natural environment and the well-being of current residents.

Mr Boldero, 66, said: “The negative impacts far outweigh any economic argument. For example, there are road safety issues as there would be around 1000 traffic movements a day in or out of the site. And the large lake will be virtually destroyed, along with a large part of ancient woodland.”

The site map of the planned expansion of the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe site map of the planned expansion of the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Broome said he hoped to create a “distinctive, five-star holiday destination”, with a range of holiday accommodation which would differentiate it from other similar sites.

He said the development would create a large number of jobs, increase spending in the local economy and help “increase the profile of Norfolk as a holiday destination”.

You may also want to watch:

“We do recognise the sensitivity of the location,” he said. “Our plans will carefully increase the number of accommodation units within the estate, giving those staying on site, and those already living there, access to a range of supporting services and facilities, while at the same time ensuring that any environmental harm is mitigated or managed.”

Nigel Boldero, left, chair of Parish Meeting, and Andre Korolus, vice chair, with a site map of planned expansion of the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNigel Boldero, left, chair of Parish Meeting, and Andre Korolus, vice chair, with a site map of planned expansion of the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said it had been created as a sustainable development which would bring environmental improvements to the site as a whole, and said habitat management and ecology mitigation plans aimed to ensure a “net gain in the biodiversity of the site”.

He added that facilities would be provided for the use of existing residents on the site, and that a transport statement said the nearby roads were “more than capable of accommodating traffic” from the park.

One person who lives on a lodge on site said: “It is a quiet, close community, which would be destroyed should these plans be approved.

“Many of the residents have retired to this park and therefore the massive proposed change into a bustling holiday resort is out of character with the current park, the very quiet and rural area, and would result in extreme disturbance to the current residents including me.”

Nigel Boldero, right, chair of Parish Meeting, and Andre Korolus, second right, vice chair, who with other village residents object strongly to the planned expansion of the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park, where there is only one narrow entrance and exit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNigel Boldero, right, chair of Parish Meeting, and Andre Korolus, second right, vice chair, who with other village residents object strongly to the planned expansion of the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park, where there is only one narrow entrance and exit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The person from Australia, who lives in Tamborine Mountain in Queensland, said: “I am not a local [taxpayer], in fact, I live 9,400 miles away but five generations of my family have owned land in Haveringland. This application is not in keeping with this historic area.”

Concerns were also raised over the safety of potential holidaymakers.

A spokesperson for Winchestonians Shoot Syndicate, which has permission to shoot over the land to the north and east of the site, said: “This land is shot over all year. We have grave concerns over the safety consequences of holidaymakers wondering into the wood with no awareness of the presence of shooting activities and how to stay safe in such an environment.”

However, one person who lives on the site supported the plans and said: “Incidentally despite being in our mid 70s and nature lovers, both I and my husband totally support this application and hope for a positive outcome.”

Some of the holiday homes already at the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park, which is planning to expand. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSome of the holiday homes already at the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park, which is planning to expand. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is not the first time Mr Broome has submitted a controversial planning application.

People in Cornwall objected to a £180m “six-star” holiday resort and theme park, named Camel Creek, but plans were given the go ahead by the council in 2016.

Grosvenor Parks Ltd have been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dragons’ Den success story signs up celebrity customers

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods with son Oliver. Pic: submitted

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries seal Sorensen swoop

Jacob Lungi Sørensen is poised to link up with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN

17 puppies and dogs stolen from kennels by ‘vile’ thieves

Two of the dogs stolen from Fiveways Boarding Kennels and Cattery belonged to a family who had left their three dogs in their care. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Judge slams hospital bosses for ‘hatchet job’ on long-serving staff member

The Norfolk and Norwich Univerisyt Hospital. Former chief executive Mark Davies (inset) was criticised in the judgement from the employment tribunal. Photo: Archant

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries seal Sorensen swoop

Jacob Lungi Sørensen is poised to link up with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man keeps 40-year promise by restoring classic car to former glory

The vintage Riley car being driven in Carcassonne, France. Piucture: Raymond Root.