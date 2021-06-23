News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:00 PM June 23, 2021    Updated: 2:09 PM June 23, 2021
Sir Elton John in concert at Holkham Hall.PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:Ian Clarke/Chris HillFOR:EDP New

Sir Elton John in concert at Holkham Hall in 2009. - Credit: Archant

Music legend Elton John will return to Carrow Road next year to kick off the UK leg of his final tour.

Norwich City's home stadium will play host to one of the top selling solo artists next June – the first of five planned UK performances.

Known for timeless favourites such as Rocket Man, I'm Still Standing and Tiny Dancer, John has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and boasts one diamond, 38 platinum and 26 gold-certified albums in a career spanning six decades.

It's set to be the 74-year-old's second Carrow Road gig, after wowing fans in Norwich in 2005.

John's performance, part of his 18-month Farewell Yellow Brick Road worldwide tour, will take place on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Elton John playing live at Carrow Road. Photo: Tim DoyleCopy:For: EDPArchant ©200501603 77

Elton John last performed at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City said the gig "completes a summer of spectacular music at Carrow Road next year", with the performance set to take place six days after The Killers' much-anticipated show at the stadium on June 9.

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: "We are delighted to announce Elton John will be performing the opening UK show of his world tour at Carrow Road next year.

"It’ll be great to have Elton back at Carrow Road putting on a real show for our fans once again after his previous appearance here in 2005.

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture:

Elton John last performed at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Archant

"It’s also great to now get our concerts secured for the summer of 2022 at Carrow Road with The Killers and now Elton John. These two shows continue to place Norwich firmly on the map for securing the world’s biggest music artists."

American Express Cardmembers will be able to secure tickets from 10am on Thursday, June 24.

From 10am on Monday, June 28, Norwich City season ticket holders and members will be sent a link via email which will allow them to purchase general admission spots through Ticketmaster.

All remaining general admission tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from 10am on Wednesday, June 30.

