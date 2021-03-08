Published: 6:00 PM March 8, 2021

The Killers concert at Carrow Road has been postponed for a second time with a new date confirmed for the summer of 2022.

Norwich City Football Club has announced the concert has been moved to Thursday, June 9 2022, after the event has been postponed from Wednesday, June 2 2021.

All previously purchased tickets and hospitality packages for the concert will remain valid.

The Killers’ Carrow Road appearance was first scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020, but the initial outbreak of Covid-19 saw the concert rearranged for the following year.

The continuation of the pandemic has now forced a further delay as the wait for the Las Vegas band continues.

Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Norwich City, said: “We’re delighted to once again schedule a new date for The Killers’ much-anticipated concert at Carrow Road.

“The challenges for both the football club and wider society in operating in the current pandemic have been vast, so for us to get this concert rearranged for a second time is great news."

The Killers singer Brandon Flowers had indicated there were doubts over the concert during a live Q&A session on Instagram last month.

Discussions had been ongoing between Norwich City and the promoters as Boris Johnson announced the roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions would include concerts resuming no earlier than May 17.

Having postponed The Killers concert, the club has said discussions with other headline artists and bands "continue to move at some pace" with a view to further Carrow Road events in the summer of 2022.

Those who have purchased tickets for The Killers who wish to claim a refund are advised to contact their ticket provider.

The Killers are one of the most prominent global names in rock music since forming in 2001, having released six studio albums and headlined at Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

The group are scheduled to perform in Norfolk as part of their Imploding The Mirage UK tour.