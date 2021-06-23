Do you remember Elton John's 2005 Carrow Road concert?

Published: 2:05 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 2:06 PM June 23, 2021

Do you remember when rock was young - and Elton John performed at Norwich City's stadium?

The piano superstar is no stranger to Carrow Road after descending on the stadium in May 29, 2005 as part of a UK tour.

It was the first time the performer played a concert in Norwich for 20 years.

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: James BassCopy: Mark NichollsFor: EDP/EN NEWSEDP Pics © 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

He was supported by Lulu - at his personal request.

And the artist, whose hits include Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock and I'm Still Standing, will once again draw fans to the stadium after announcing what will be his final Norwich performance this afternoon (Wednesday, June 23).

His return is part of the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour and will be part of a 30-date stadium tour in the UK, Europe and North America in 2022.

The date for his Carrow Road concert is set for Wednesday, June 15 next year.

Look back at pictures of the concert in 2005 - can you spot yourself?

Elton John playing live at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Tim Doyle

Elton John playing live at Carrow Road. Photo: Tim DoyleCopy:For: EDPArchant ©200501603 772434 - Credit: Archant ©2005

People outside Carrow Road before the start of Elton John and Lulu's performance in 2005. - Credit: James Bass

People outside Carrow Road before the start of Elton John and Lulu's performance in 2005. - Credit: James Bass

Fans enjoying the music outside the stadium. Elton John playing live at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Tim Doyle

Elton John playing live at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Tim Doyle





Elton John playing live at Carrow Road. Photo: Tim DoyleCopy:For: EDPArchant ©200501603 772434 - Credit: Archant ©2005

Elton John playing live at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Tim Doyle

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people in 2005. - Credit: James Bass

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people in 2005. - Credit: James Bass

Elton John playing live at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Tim Doyle

Setting up of the Elton John concert at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Ian Burt

Elton John playing live at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Tim Doyle











