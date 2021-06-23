Do you remember Elton John's 2005 Carrow Road concert?
- Credit: Tim Doyle
Do you remember when rock was young - and Elton John performed at Norwich City's stadium?
The piano superstar is no stranger to Carrow Road after descending on the stadium in May 29, 2005 as part of a UK tour.
It was the first time the performer played a concert in Norwich for 20 years.
He was supported by Lulu - at his personal request.
And the artist, whose hits include Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock and I'm Still Standing, will once again draw fans to the stadium after announcing what will be his final Norwich performance this afternoon (Wednesday, June 23).
His return is part of the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour and will be part of a 30-date stadium tour in the UK, Europe and North America in 2022.
The date for his Carrow Road concert is set for Wednesday, June 15 next year.
Look back at pictures of the concert in 2005 - can you spot yourself?
