Inquest into death of 'kind-hearted' footballer found hanged to be held today

Callum Speck.

An inquest into the death of a "kind-hearted and loving" 23-year-old local footballer who was found hanged in his Norwich home will be held this afternoon.

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich.

Callum Speck, of Scarlet Road, Norwich, died on Sunday, May 19, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Tributes were paid to the Hewett Old Boys FC player by his mother, Michelle Speck, who raised money for the charity Mental Health Foundation in memory of her son.

In a touching Facebook post, she said: "Let's face it, mental health is just as severe as cancer and disabilities, it's just easier to hide.

"Life is hard and life is relentless so if we need to see a doctor and admit 'yeah I can't handle life' let's not see it as a failure, let's see it as a normality."

Hewett Old Boys FC (red shirts) in action at the FDC at Bowthorpe in a five-a-side football tournament in memory of their teammate Callum Speck.

And Mr Speck's club praised him as an "outstanding player".

The Norfolk County FA club tweeted: "Absolutely heartbroken to get a call yesterday morning with the news that Callum Speck had passed away. Not only did he leave his mark on the pitch as an outstanding player but also off as a kind-hearted and loving lad. We love you Specky."

Norfolk County FA tweeted: "All at Norfolk FA are desperately saddened to hear of the passing of local footballer, Callum Speck.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him at this difficult time."

At an inquest opening on Wednesday, May 22, at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Mr Speck's cause of death was recorded as multiple organ failure and hypoxic brain injury due to hanging.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Mr Speck was found hanging at his home.

An identification statement was provided by his mother who stated her son was born on June 15, 1995 in Cambridge and worked as a personal banker.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest until August 15.

Hewett Old Boys FC arranged an charity football tournament to raise money for a mental health charity, in the player's memory.

The public were invited to join his funeral service taking place at Earlham Crematorium in June, and the wake, at Britannia Gardens pub in Heigham Street.

Those attending were asked to wear orange, Mr Speck's favourite colour, and for flowers to be sent to Earlham Cremotarium.

- The Samaritans can be called for free at any time on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org