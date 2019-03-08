23-year-old man died after being found in Norwich home, inquest hears

The inquest into the death of Callum Speck, 23, opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

A 23-year-old man died after being found at his Norwich home, an inquest has heard.

Callum Speck, of Scarlet Road, Norwich, died on Saturday, May 19, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

At an inquest opening on Wednesday at Norfolk Coroner's Court, the cause of death was recorded as multiple organ failure and hypoxic brain injury due to hanging.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Mr Speck was found hanging at his home address.

The court heard an identification statement was provided by his mother Michelle Speck, who stated her son was born on June 15, 1995 in Cambridge and worked as a personal banker.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest until August 15.

- The Samaritans can be called for free at any time on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org