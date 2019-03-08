Tributes paid to 'kind-hearted and loving' footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family Speck family

Emotional tributes have been paid to a 'kind-hearted and loving' 23-year-old local footballer.

Callum Speck, of Scarlet Road, died on Saturday, May 19, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

His mother, Michelle Speck, is raising money for the charity Mental Health Foundation in memory of her son.

In a touching Facebook post, she said: "Let's face it, mental health is just as severe as cancer and disabilities, it's just it's easier to hide.

"Life is hard and life is relentless so if we need to see a doctor and admit 'yeah I can't handle life' let's not see it as a failure let's see it as a normality."

Absolute heartbroken to get a call yesterday morning with the news that @SpeckCallum had passed away, not only did he leave his mark on the pitch as an outstanding player but also off as a kind hearted loving lad. We love you Specky ❤️ https://t.co/vBqRC8PjqH — Hewett Old Boys FC (@HewettOldBoysFC) May 20, 2019

Mr Speck, who worked as a personal banker, played for Norfolk County FA's Hewett Old Boys FC and was praised by the club as an "outstanding player."

On Twitter, the club said: "Absolutely heartbroken to get a call yesterday morning with the news that @SpeckCallum had passed away, not only did he leave his mark on the pitch as an outstanding player but also off as a kind hearted loving lad. We love you Specky."

Norfolk County FA tweeted: "All at Norfolk FA are desperately saddened to hear of the passing of local footballer, Callum Speck. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him at this difficult time."

At an inquest opening on Wednesday at Norfolk Coroner's Court, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Mr Speck was found hanging at his home address.

Hewett Old Boys FC is arranging a charity football tournament to raise money for a mental health charity with more details to be announced on Twitter.

The public have been invited to join the funeral service taking place at Earlham Crematorium on June 6 at 11.45am, with the wake to take place at Britannia Gardens pub in Heigham Street.

The family have asked those attending to wear orange - Mr Speck's favourite colour - and for flowers to be sent to Earlham Cremotarium.