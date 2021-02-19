New DIY store to open in North Walsham

Published: 11:01 AM February 19, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM February 19, 2021

The new Toolstation store in North Walsham which will open next week. - Credit: Toolstation

A new DIY store is set to open in a north Norfolk town next week.

Toolstation will open on Hornbeam Road in North Walsham on Monday February 22, creating seven new jobs in the area.

The DIY and hardware store will open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm during the week, 7am to 7pm on Saturdays and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Store manager Andrew Rice said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople DIYers and home builders with tools and more in North Walsham.

"We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”

As a supplier of tools and hardware the business is classed as essential under current guidelines, allowing it to open for the first time next week.

It follows the announcement that the former site of Davenport's Magic Kingdom in the town is set to become a builders' merchant.