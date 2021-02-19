News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

New DIY store to open in North Walsham

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:01 AM February 19, 2021    Updated: 11:12 AM February 19, 2021
The new Toolstation store in North Walsham which will open next week.

The new Toolstation store in North Walsham which will open next week. - Credit: Toolstation

A new DIY store is set to open in a north Norfolk town next week.

Toolstation will open on Hornbeam Road in North Walsham on Monday February 22, creating seven new jobs in the area.

The DIY and hardware store will open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm during the week, 7am to 7pm on Saturdays and 9am to 4pm on Sundays. 

Store manager Andrew Rice said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople DIYers and home builders with tools and more in North Walsham.

"We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.” 

As a supplier of tools and hardware the business is classed as essential under current guidelines, allowing it to open for the first time next week.

It follows the announcement that the former site of Davenport's Magic Kingdom in the town is set to become a builders' merchant.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk customers hit in pocket as Tesco charges twice
  2. 2 Hair salon up for sale as boss accuses government of 'letting us fail'
  3. 3 Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton
  1. 4 Fishermen catch amazing orange octopus off north Norfolk
  2. 5 Second unexploded bomb found on Norfolk beach
  3. 6 15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory
  4. 7 No takers, so RAF Marham's Victor bomber dismantled for scrap
  5. 8 Consultant breaks stigma about suicide by paying tribute to colleague
  6. 9 Could this £250k new farm shop be the biggest in Norfolk?
  7. 10 Former Magic Kingdom set to be turned into builders' merchants
North Walsham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A coronavirus testing centre.

Coronavirus | Updated

Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech businessman Jamie Robinson with his family

Wife leads tributes to 'generous' husband after battle with Covid-19

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people across the region are being asked to shield. 

Coronavirus

Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Coronavirus

South African variant in Norfolk: What you need to know

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus