Former Magic Kingdom set to be turned into builders' merchants

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:19 PM February 18, 2021    Updated: 4:01 PM February 18, 2021
A magic kingdom which has sat empty  North Walsham since it closed down four years ago is set to become a builders' merchants.

Davenport's on Cromer Road in North Walsham shut in February 2017, after its owner was left with a legal bill of almost £60,000 following a dispute with a former consultant.

Now the site could return to life after a planning application for the builders' merchant was submitted.

Residents have reported seeing construction vehicles at the site, where plans would see part of the warehouse which housed the museum removed to make way for a storage yard to be used by the merchants.

Plans for the site would have to be approved by Defence Estates Organisation (MOD) for any building exceeding 15.2m in height above ground level, as it is within an 8,000m radius of RAF Trimingham.

