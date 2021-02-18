Former Magic Kingdom set to be turned into builders' merchants

Published: 3:19 PM February 18, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM February 18, 2021

A magic kingdom which has sat empty North Walsham since it closed down four years ago is set to become a builders' merchants.

Davenport's on Cromer Road in North Walsham shut in February 2017, after its owner was left with a legal bill of almost £60,000 following a dispute with a former consultant.

The former site of Davenport's Magic Kingdom in North Walsham is set to become a builders merchant. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Now the site could return to life after a planning application for the builders' merchant was submitted.

Residents have reported seeing construction vehicles at the site, where plans would see part of the warehouse which housed the museum removed to make way for a storage yard to be used by the merchants.

Davenport's Magic Kingdom half term fun with magic and tricks in North Walsham - Roy Davenport performing his magic act on stage in the little theatre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE - Credit: Archant

Plans for the site would have to be approved by Defence Estates Organisation (MOD) for any building exceeding 15.2m in height above ground level, as it is within an 8,000m radius of RAF Trimingham.

