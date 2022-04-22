Pub reopens after more than two years with £340,000 makeover

The Norfolk Terrier has been taken over by Louise and Chris Burden. - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

A pub which was closed for more than two years has finally reopened following a £340,000 makeover and a new landlady at the helm.

The Norfolk Terrier pub in Thetford has been taken on by local publican Louise Burden after a significant investment from its owners Greene King.

The Norfolk Terrier has reopened following a £340,000 makeover.

Mrs Burden and her partner Chris Burden, previously ran the Green Dragon in Thetford and were highly commended runners up for the Hospitality Award at the 2022 Thetford Business Awards.

But now the couple will run the Norfolk Terrier, in Anna Gurney Close, as a Hive Pub – a new franchise pub brand from Greene King Pub Partners.

Mrs Burden said: “I cannot wait to welcome people back into the Norfolk Terrier.

The Norfolk Terrier in Thetford has reopened following a £340,000 makeover.

“You read a lot today about closed pubs and The Norfolk Terrier was one of them. It was closed for more than two and a half years – so reopening the pub is extra special not just for me, but for the local community.

“It has been completely transformed during the makeover process. It really is beautiful both inside and out.

"I want The Norfolk Terrier to be the heart of the community and a space for everyone in the town to be welcome in. Be it great pub grub, drinks or the sport, we have something to please everyone.”

The Norfolk Terrier in Thetford has reopened following a £340,000 makeover.

The reopening of the pub has created 13 new full time and part time jobs in Thetford.

It has an extensive range of food and drink, with a daily menu offering a variety of pub classics as well as a kid’s menu, senior’s menu and Sunday roast.

The Norfolk Terrier also has Sky Sports and BT Sport subscriptions and it already has plans to host the local darts and pool teams.

The Norfolk Terrier plans to host the local darts and pool teams.

Becky Holt, business development manager at Greene King Pub Partners, added: “Louise is an experienced and passionate publican.

“Better still, she knows Thetford and what people here want from their local. She will make The Norfolk Terrier a roaring success, I am sure.

“As a Thetford resident myself, I look forward to making The Norfolk Terrier my local.”



