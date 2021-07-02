New couple in charge at Thetford pub as current owners head to Diss

Published: 5:44 PM July 2, 2021

The Green Dragon in Thetford is set to be taken over by a new landlord and landlady Chris and Louise Burden. Its former operators Ashley Jefford and Elle Hutcherson are moving to The Greyhound in Diss.

A pub's landlords are set to make the move to a neighbouring town as they call time on their stint at a popular hostelry.

The Green Dragon in Thetford is set to be taken over by a new landlord and landlady and its current operators Ashley Jefford and Elle Hutcherson are moving to The Greyhound in Diss.

The Green Dragon in Thetford is set to be taken over by a new landlord and landlady. Its former operators Ashley Jefford and Elle Hutcherson are moving to The Greyhound in Diss.

Mr Jefford took over the pub, owned by Craft Union, in 2019 and in that short time he has become a well-known figure who supported the community during lockdown and turned the venue into a more family-friendly place to be.

But now Mr Jefford and Ms Hutcherson, along with their 10-month-old daughter, are moving to Diss to take over a bigger pub - also owned by Craft Union - with a new vision.

And in their place, Louise and Chris Burden, who are relocating all the way from North Wales, will take over the Dragon from July 21.

Mr Jefford, 32, said: “We love this pub and we love our regulars but it’s not big enough for what we want to do.

“We want to be able to have live music and support live bands but, in this pub, it is not really possible because of the space.

“I have been here since August 2019 so we have opened for just over a year if you don’t include lockdowns.

“We did what we could for the local community during that time. When schools weren’t really helping out with children's meals, we did packs ups and took them to people’s houses. We also did interactive quizzes to try and keep people entertained.

“We are sad to be leaving. But we are also incredibly excited and we genuinely can’t wait to get in The Greyhound and get the ball rolling.”

Mr Jefford and Ms Hutcherson are currently running both pubs until Mr and Mrs Burden officially take over later this month.

The Green Dragon in Thetford is set to be taken over by a new landlord and landlady Chris and Louise Burden.

Mrs Burden, 54, said: “We ran a Craft Union pub in Wales and we made the decision that we wanted to move back to be closer to our family.

“I think this pub will really suit us. It has a nice feel to it. We have already met some of the locals. We want to find out from them what works and what hasn't worked.

“We are looking forward to getting involved in the community.”



