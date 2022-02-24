News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

West Norfolk pub recognised in national awards

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:50 AM February 24, 2022
Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps - Credit: Archant

A west Norfolk pub has been recognised for achieving excellence in its industry after the team took over the establishment to build a brand the community can "be proud of".

The Angel in Watlington, near Downham Market, has won a Lux Life Award in their Global Excellence Awards for Gastro Pub of the year 2021.

Landlady Emily Phipps, who took over the pub in October 2018, said they were told about the nomination after customers voted for them.

She said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of this with all the development the Angel has been through.

"We have had an extraordinary year so far. We are so grateful to all our amazing customers for their ongoing support as without them none of it would be possible, the awards are great as they are recognition for what we do but on the day-to-day basis the customers are the ones we want to look after and please."

The Angel was also recently awarded a Blue Ribbon Award in the Good Food Awards gastro pubs category for 2022.


West Norfolk News
Downham Market News

Don't Miss

Fabiani De Souza.

Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home

Staff Reporter

person
The Air Ambulance responded.

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Busseys showroom in Dereham is set to close and could be replaced by a Lidl supermarket 

Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Henry Hill, from Marsham, who has died of a rare form of cancer, aged just 18.

Obituary: Family's heartbreak after death of 'beautiful boy' Henry, aged 18

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon