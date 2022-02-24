West Norfolk pub recognised in national awards

A west Norfolk pub has been recognised for achieving excellence in its industry after the team took over the establishment to build a brand the community can "be proud of".

The Angel in Watlington, near Downham Market, has won a Lux Life Award in their Global Excellence Awards for Gastro Pub of the year 2021.

Landlady Emily Phipps, who took over the pub in October 2018, said they were told about the nomination after customers voted for them.

She said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of this with all the development the Angel has been through.

"We have had an extraordinary year so far. We are so grateful to all our amazing customers for their ongoing support as without them none of it would be possible, the awards are great as they are recognition for what we do but on the day-to-day basis the customers are the ones we want to look after and please."

The Angel was also recently awarded a Blue Ribbon Award in the Good Food Awards gastro pubs category for 2022.



