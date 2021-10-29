West Norfolk pub recognised in Good Food Awards

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps - Credit: Archant

A west Norfolk pub has been recognised in the Good Food Awards for its culinary excellence - adding to two other accolades this year.

The Angel in Watlington, near Downham Market, has been awarded a Blue Ribbon Award in the awards gastro pubs category for 2022, which the Good Food Awards say is based entirely on merit.

Landlady Emily Phipps said: "We are absolutely delighted with the news, it is recognition of all the hard work we have put in to make The Angel a place to be and to put it on the map in the Norfolk area.

"We specialise in local produce and home cooked food and this award is recognition of that fact.

"The judging panel looks at a whole range of information as well as using votes from diners to decide on this award which means it's not just our ethos that has contributed to this but also the satisfaction from our customers which means the absolute world to the whole team."

The Angel was also recently awarded the Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice award and Prestige's Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.