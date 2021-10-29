News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

West Norfolk pub recognised in Good Food Awards

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:27 PM October 29, 2021
Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps - Credit: Archant

A west Norfolk pub has been recognised in the Good Food Awards for its culinary excellence - adding to two other accolades this year.

The Angel in Watlington, near Downham Market, has been awarded a Blue Ribbon Award in the awards gastro pubs category for 2022, which the Good Food Awards say is based entirely on merit.

Landlady Emily Phipps said: "We are absolutely delighted with the news, it is recognition of all the hard work we have put in to make The Angel a place to be and to put it on the map in the Norfolk area. 

"We specialise in local produce and home cooked food and this award is recognition of that fact.

"The judging panel looks at a whole range of information as well as using votes from diners to decide on this award which means it's not just our ethos that has contributed to this but also the satisfaction from our customers which means the absolute world to the whole team."

The Angel was also recently awarded the Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice award and Prestige's Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.

You may also want to watch:

West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Norwich Live

Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Tributes have been paid to Emma Constable, from Dereham

Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Armed police are attending the incident on Hemming Way, Norwich.

Norwich Live

Police swoop on Norwich address

Sean Galea-Pace

person