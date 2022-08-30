Passion for local ingredients earns restaurant a 'Food Hero' accolade

The Aylsham Show's 2022 Food and Drink Hero Award was won by The Saracen's Head restaurant at Wolterton. Pictured from left are owners Tim and Janie Elwes with sous chef Jake Sayers - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A restaurant where the menu is laden with seasonal local produce has won the "Food and Drink Hero Award" at the Aylsham Show.

The trophy was presented to the team from the Saracen's Head at Wolterton during the traditional agricultural show at the nearby Blickling estate on Monday.

The Georgian inn is owned by Tim and Janie Elwes, who said every effort is made to use locally-sourced ingredients and support Norfolk producers.

After receiving the award, Mr Elwes paid tribute to the farmers, market gardeners and growers who supply their kitchen.

"The award is really exciting and totally unexpected," he said.

"The use of local produce is just something that comes naturally to us, because it is all here around us. You look into every field and every garden and there is something you can use.

"They are the people who should be getting awards, because they go out and spend so much time producing this stuff, so we can take it on and put it on a plate."

Mr Elwes said the return of the Aylsham Show after a three-year absence due to Covid cancellations was a welcome boost to Norfolk's food and drink businesses.

"I think an event like this is so important to educate everybody about what happens all around them," he said.

"There are lots of people these days who really don't know where their food comes from, which is frustrating.

"So this is a great opportunity for all the people who come out and work on the land to show where food does come from, and to get people inspired about it."

Jason and Nicky Crown of WhataHoot Distillery won the President's tankard at the Aylsham Show's 2022 Food and Drink Hero Awards - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Another Food Hero trophy, the President's Tankard, was presented to Jason and Nicky Crown of WhataHoot distillery.

The company makes gin and vodka as well as offering make-your-own gin experiences and cocktail masterclasses at its distillery in King’s Lynn.

Mrs Crown said: "Even to be nominated was a lovely surprise for us, so it was really nice to win.

"It is not just recognition for us, it is recognition for all the other small businesses who help and promote us."

Finalists of the Food and Drink Hero Awards at the 2022 Aylsham Show - Credit: Brittany Woodman



