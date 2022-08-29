Thousands flock to Aylsham Show's long-awaited comeback

Gallery

The Aylsham Show's long-awaited comeback brought more than 15,000 visitors to the Blickling estate for a colourful celebration of rural life.

The traditional Bank Holiday Monday event has been a centrepiece of the Norfolk farming calendar for more than 70 years.

But it had not been held since 2019 due to two successive Covid cancellations.

Crowds at the 2022 Aylsham Show - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Organisers said the much-anticipated revival was a chance to re-establish the link between Norfolk food and farming, through traditional livestock competitions, agricultural machinery displays and a Food Hall bursting with local produce.

There was also a new Food Discovery Zone where children could learn about food miles and seasonality.

Other family attractions included a mini circus and the Sheep Show, along with a Main Ring programme ranging from heavy horse displays to the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team.

Show president Poul Hovesen was thrilled to see so many visitors enjoying the entertainment in "perfect show weather".

But he said the educational aspects surrounding the event's traditional farming heart were just as important after the three-year break.

"Everyone has been having a great time, but one of the things I really hope we have started is the wider education of the public," he said.

"The last two years have given us the chance to open up the show more, to make sure the public can engage and come and ask and be told about agriculture.

Champion young handler Evie Lanham, 8, with Cupcake at the 2022 Aylsham Show - Credit: Chris Hill

"We in agriculture need to engage much better with the general public. This is our opportunity to engage and showcase and educate abut Norfolk food. The Aylsham Show is in a really unique place to do this.

"Agricultural shows must not be for the few. They should be for everybody."

Tabitha, aged two, playing with the sheep at the 2022 Aylsham Show - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The president made an exuberant arrival in the Main Ring, accompanied by his wife Alison, in a 1976 Chevrolet Caprice cabriolet, bought as a 60th birthday gift by Sir John White of the Salle Park Estate - one of the major farming businesses which Mr Hoveson has managed in Norfolk.

He also paid tribute to the army of volunteers who help to stage the event, and the fundraising efforts which raised £11,000 for local charities at a pre-show dinner dance.

