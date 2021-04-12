Published: 2:59 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM April 12, 2021

Shoppers return to Chantry Place in Norwich where restaurants have increased their outdoor space as lockdown restrictions lift. - Credit: Supplied

Restaurants outside Norwich's Chantry Place shopping centre doubled their al fresco capacity to serve diners enjoying the lifting of lockdown.

Along with the return of non-essential shopping at Chantry Place from April 12, the centre worked in partnership with its restaurants in Chantry Square to extend outdoor seating, following the latest relaxation in requirements for social distancing.

Visitors can now enjoy dining al fresco in groups of up to six people or two households at Wagamama, Ask Italian and Byron. The outdoor seating space has almost doubled for these restaurants and Yo! also now has two tables outside.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “We have been working really hard to support all our retailers and restaurants with their reopening plans, so that visitors can enjoy a spot of outdoor dining when they visit Chantry Place.

"Plus, they will all get to spot our new giant rainbow when dining al fresco, which is raising money for the NHS. It is fantastic to welcome people back to the centre and we are reminding everyone about our safety measures when they visit.”

Other restaurants and food and drink stores inside the centre are open for takeaway and delivery, with the return of seated customers indoors hopefully from Monday, May 17.