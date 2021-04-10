Pubs and shops to open on Monday: what else can I do when restrictions are eased?

Published: 9:53 AM April 10, 2021

The county's pubs are set to reopen next week. - Credit: Archant

The country takes another step on the way back to normal life on Monday as non-essential shops reopen, with pubs and restaurants opening outside.

Gyms and hairdressers will also be allowed to return to business, with outdoor attractions able to open their doors once again as holidays within the UK are permitted.

But what else is changing, and how will the new rules affect people living in, and visiting Norfolk and Waveney?

Can I go to the pub?

Pubs such as the Orchard Gardens in North Walsham will be reopening outside. - Credit: Archant

From April 12, beer gardens and other outdoor seating areas will welcome back customers, as controversial rules requiring a substantial meal alongside an alcoholic drink and a 10pm curfew have been scrapped.

Can I go on holiday?

Visitors to seaside resorts such as Cromer will be able to stay in self-contained accommodation. - Credit: Archant

International holidays still banned, but there is good news for the local hospitality industry.

Although people are urged to 'minimise travel', overnight stays away from home will be allowed.

Self-contained accommodation, which does not have shared use of bathrooms, entry or exit, catering or sleeping facilities, can reopen but must be used by members of the same household.

The news is also a positive development for many outdoor visitor attractions, including zoos, which can also reopen from April 12.

What can I do at the gym?

Indoor leisure facilities including gyms can reopen, but can also only be used individually or within household groups.

What can my children do?

Any indoor children's activity, including sports, will be open for all children to take part in from April 12, regardless of circumstances.

Meanwhile, up to 15 people, not counting children under five years old, can take part in parent and child groups.

Will rules on social contact change?

Not yet. Outdoor gatherings will still be limited to six people or two households, while no indoor mixing will be allowed unless exemptions apply.

Can I go back to work?

While the 'stay home' mantra changed in March, the official advice is to continue working from home where possible in an effort to minimise domestic travel.

What else is changing on April 12?

Personal care premises, including hairdressers and nail salons will reopen from April 12.

Non-essential shops are also set to reopen in a major boost to high streets.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to attend funerals, while weddings, receptions and commemorative events including wakes can take place with up to 15 attendees in premises that are allowed to be open.

Driving tests can also resume from April 12, while a decision will also be made over whether to increase the number of care home visitors to two per resident.

When will more restrictions be eased?

Large events, both indoors and outdoors, could resume from May 17 with restrictions on crowd size, but it will likely come too late for Norwich City fans this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Should things go to plan, step three will take place on May 17, and will see the reopening of indoor entertainment venues and attractions, including cinemas.

Large events, such as sports fixtures, concerts and theatre performances, will also resume, albeit with restrictions on crowd size, while up to 30 people can meet outdoors and up to six, or two households, indoors.



