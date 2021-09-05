Energy storage plant could be built in south Norfolk village

Published: 11:18 AM September 5, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM September 5, 2021

An aerial view of Swardeston, in south Norfolk. The proposed project would be located off the B1113 road, which runs diagonally through the centre of the village. - Credit: Google

An energy storage plant could be built close to a south Norfolk village as part of a wider wind farm project.

Renewable energy developer Orsted is looking to build a stand-alone energy storage facility on land off the B1113 at Swardeston.

The plant would be placed on land already earmarked for energy infrastructure, with the Danish power giant inviting people in the community to have their say on the plans.

A consultation into the proposals goes live on Monday, September 6 and will give people the chance to view the plans in greater detail and scrutinise them.

Imran Nawaz, stakeholder advisor at Orsted, said: "Through our consultation, we want to inform the community of our proposals and, perhaps more importantly, tap into local knowledge to help shape the plans before any planning application is submitted."

The consultation will run from September 6 until December 24 and can be viewed at orstedebi.com/publicconsultation.