Developer seeks villagers' views on energy storage project

Published: 10:02 AM August 24, 2021

An aerial view of Swardeston, in south Norfolk. The proposed project would be located off the B1113 road, which runs diagonally through the centre of the village. - Credit: Google

A renewable energy developer is inviting local people to give feedback on plans for an energy storage project near Swardeston.

Danish multinational power company Ørsted is launching the local consultation on September 6 this year to gather knowledge and views on the proposal, before plans are submitted to South Norfolk District Council.

The company said the project could play “an integral role in supporting the UK’s transition to NetZero” [carbon emissions].

The company added that no new land would be used for the project, as it would be co-located with already permitted infrastructure, off the B1113, at Swardeston.

The project would be housed in either modular buildings or containers - designed to minimise noise and maximise safety, the company said. Once at the end of its life, all infrastructure would be removed and the batteries recycled.

The planned consultation will be held from September 6 to September 24, with information detailing the proposal available from September 6 at: www.OrstedEBI.com/publicconsultation