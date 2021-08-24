News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Developer seeks villagers' views on energy storage project

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 10:02 AM August 24, 2021   
Aerial view of Swardeston

An aerial view of Swardeston, in south Norfolk. The proposed project would be located off the B1113 road, which runs diagonally through the centre of the village. - Credit: Google

A renewable energy developer is inviting local people to give feedback on plans for an energy storage project near Swardeston.

Danish multinational power company Ørsted is launching the local consultation on September 6 this year to gather knowledge and views on the proposal, before plans are submitted to South Norfolk District Council.

The company said the project could play “an integral role in supporting the UK’s transition to NetZero” [carbon emissions]. 

The company added that no new land would be used for the project, as it would be co-located with already permitted infrastructure, off the B1113, at Swardeston. 

The project would be housed in either modular buildings or containers  - designed to minimise noise and maximise safety, the company said. Once at the end of its life, all infrastructure would be removed and the batteries recycled.

The planned consultation will be held from September 6 to September 24, with information detailing the proposal available from September 6 at: www.OrstedEBI.com/publicconsultation   

You may also want to watch:

Business
People
South Norfolk District Council
South Norfolk News
Norwich News
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Carl Lamb of Smith and Pinching on inheritance tax

Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax...

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Motorhomes parked at motorhome campground.

North Norfolk District Council

Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Offensive graffiti that appeared above a Banksy artwork in Cromer has been removed and reported to the police.

Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Watatunga

Rare deer and antelope draw thousands to Norfolk on safari

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon