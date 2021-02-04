Honesty is the best policy: Mental health event to focus on work wellbeing

Published: 8:38 AM February 4, 2021

Between remote working, home schooling, and pandemic disruption, our workplaces have become unrecognisable in the space of a year.

In a year where many have rarely faced more stressful situations, it has never been easier to plaster on a smile, blur the background and head into the upteenth Zoom meeting of the day.

Which is why mental health in the workplace is one of the key discussions being held at Open Up, a series of virtual workshops, interviews and debates take place online through Friday, February 12.

The event, run by this newspaper, comes a year after the Open Up conference held last March and was attended by more than 500 people.

The panel will run from 2.30pm to 3.15pm and will focus the fresh challenges facing employees and employers alike.

James Grove, managing director of Indigo Swan, is one of the experts on the panel and has been candid with his expectations of his staff, management and most importantly - himself.

He said: "Usually we work seven and a half hours a day - I simply don't expect people to be sitting at their laptop, for more than seven hours a day, at this moment in time. As long as they're looking after themselves and getting what they need done in a day finished, the hours are kind of irrelevant to me.

"It shouldn't take a pandemic for businesses to realise how important wellbeing is in the workplace. We have always been very aware of wellbeing needs and the challenge for me and my management team was how to innovate those methods during lockdown.

"The most important thing to me is our staff. So we book meetings in three times a week just to check in with people, we hold drinks evenings and we send out personalised gifts depending on people's interests, as well as putting a bit of extra money in pay packets to be spent on stuff to make them feel a bit brighter.

"But looking after staff - whether it's checking in with staff who have been furloughed or making sure those who are working are set up in the right way - also extends to me, and I want to lead by example.

"When I was having a bad day and was a bit burned out I took the day off, I had a rest, and I told staff. I hope than in being open and honest with them it helps them feel that they can be open with me if and when they need to be."

What can you do to improve your working from home environment?

1. Make sure you have plenty of light

Eyes can get strained working on a screen all day as it is - make sure you have enough light in your workspace so as not to end up squinting.

2. Keep your space tidy

Tidy space, tidy mind. Keep your space organised so you know where everything is when you need it.

3. Make sure you have the right equipment

It is easy to think a dining room chair instead of an office chair will not do your back damage - but it might. Make sure your screen, desk, and chair are at the right heights for your posture.

4. Be realistic

Working from home is a new way of operating for many people - be realistic about how much you can get done so as not to pile the pressure on yourself.

5. Keep an eye on the time

It is easy to lose track of time when you're already home instead of leaving the office to get there - make sure your work hours don't take over your leisure time.