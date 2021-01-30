Free debates, interviews and workshops on mental health and well-being

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021

More details have been released about a day of debates, interviews and workshops aimed at giving people advice on how to improve their mental health and well-being.

Open Up will see a series of virtual workshops take place online through Friday, February 12, with people being offered the opportunity to watch the sessions free of charge.

The event, run by this newspaper, comes a year after the first Open Up conference, which took place at the former Open charity venue last March and was attended by more than 500 people.

Already confirmed to take part are TV presenter Simon Thomas, Humphrey Berney from the world-renowned singing group Blake and Norfolk chef Galton Blackiston.

Mr Thomas and Mr Berney will be interviewed about their experiences with mental ill health, while Mr Blackiston will take part in a session about the importance of food to maintaining healthy well-being. He will also close the event with a food demo.

Also confirmed is an early morning session starting at 8.30am on exercises you can do around the house that are specifically tailored towards maintaining good mental health and a lunchtime session, starting at noon, on mindfulness and yoga.

Open Up is run in conjunction with Norfolk County Council, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Norfolk & Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group and Mind Norfolk and Waveney.

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, said: "We've put a focus on mental health issues for many years now so I'm delighted that we're able to host this event that can offer tips and advice to those who are struggling or seeing guidance and advice.

"The feedback from the first Open Up event was fantastic and I'm confident that, even though this year we have to move online, we are pulling together a really strong programme of debates, interviews and more.

"We know that problems around mental health have intensified during the past 12 months and many more people are struggling with the stresses of every day life in a pandemic. I'm sure people will feel there's is something relevant to their lives."

The event will begin at 8.30am with a 30-minute session exercises at home and finish at 4pm and people will be able to log in and out depending on the sessions of most interest to them.

To sign up for the free event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-up-tickets-138246449853