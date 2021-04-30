Vattenfall's Vanguard and Boreas wind farms take next planning step

Published: 5:52 PM April 30, 2021

Vattenfall is planning to build two large windfarms in the North Sea called Boreas and Vanguard. - Credit: Vattenfall

Vattenfall's two windfarm projects off the coast of Norfolk have taken another tentative step forward following an update from the Secretary of State.

The Vanguard project - which has been delayed following a high court ruling over planning procedures - has moved to the next stage of talks after the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy asked for further comments from parties involved.

Vanguard's sister project Boreas has also moved forward with the Secretary of State asking for further information on the project from Norfolk Boreas, National Grid, Network Rail Infrastructure, the Environment Agency and all other interested parties.

Ruari Lean, senior project manager for Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas, said: “We welcome the updated information from the Secretary of State on both projects and will work with the relevant parties to provide the information requested.”

“We look forward to confirmation of the redetermination process for Norfolk Vanguard, and hope to see that process proceed efficiently.

“Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas will make a significant contribution to the UK’s renewable energy supplies – vital to the decarbonisation of key sectors of the UK economy. The projects have been carefully designed to minimise local impacts, and bring forward the latest technology and innovation to minimise the infrastructure required onshore and offshore.”