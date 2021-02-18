Wind farm faces major set back as planning consent overturned

Published: 2:11 PM February 18, 2021

The high court has overturned a judgement about the planning processes for a major windfarm off the Norfolk coast.

Norfolk Vanguard, a windfarm set to be one of the biggest in the world, has seen its progress halted after the after a man who lives near a planned cable route took legal action against the Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Raymond Pearce, who lives near Reepham, had raised concerns about the effects the development would have on the landscape and the view.

Danielle Lane, Vattenfall's head of market development offshore and UK country manager, said: “This is a very disappointing outcome, but it relates to the process for granting consent and is not about the merits of our world class Norfolk Vanguard project.

“Planning consent was awarded in July 2020 after Vattenfall fulfilled all the requirements placed on developers. It’s vital that the government now acts to redetermine consent, with regard to the judge's ruling, as quickly as possible. That way we can continue to invest in the region and remain on track to begin generating low cost, renewable electricity by the late 2020s.

“With the expansion in offshore wind that’s required for the UK to reach net zero by 2050, the planning process needs to be able to address and resolve issues much sooner and avoid the uncertainty about whether projects will proceed even after they have planning approval.”