News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Farmers block fields and dig ditches to 'fight back' against rural crime

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 8:25 AM April 16, 2021   
PCSO Sharon Caws, left, and Sgt Danny Leach, on Norfolk police quad bikes

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has called for more police resources to tackle rural crime across East Anglia - Credit: Denise Bradley

Farming leaders have called on Norfolk's next police commissioner to boost resources to tackle rural crime after a survey revealed the severity of its impact across East Anglia. 

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) survey shows the most common rural crimes in the region are hare coursing and fly-tipping, followed by trespassing and thefts.

Of the 252 respondents from East Anglia who were victims of crime in 2020, 10pc say it has cost their business £10,000 or more. The average financial loss per farm was £5,100.

The survey also revealed the steps farmers are taking to protect their businesses, including blocking field entrances (78pc), digging ditches around fields (45pc), upgrading building security (66pc) and installing CCTV (49pc). 

One farmer said: “Rural crime is like an additional tax on the business, as we are constantly spending money upgrading security.” 

You may also want to watch:

Another told the NFU: “It is now impossible to grow food without people driving on crops and damaging them.” 

The research was conducted to help assess the level of rural crime ahead of the elections for Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on May 6

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford said: “Rural crime remains a blight on the countryside. We are concerned, but sadly not surprised, that so many of our members have been affected. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
  2. 2 Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital
  3. 3 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
  1. 4 Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'
  2. 5 Man dies after 'industrial incident' at farm
  3. 6 Forensics on scene as murder investigation continues
  4. 7 Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from cliff
  5. 8 Fashion chain's £50,000 debt written off
  6. 9 Developer WITHDRAWS controversial proposals to redevelop Anglia Square
  7. 10 Neighbours left shocked by fatal stabbing in 'quiet neighbourhood'

“However, the survey also shows the rural community is fighting back, introducing additional security measures to farms and working more closely with the police. 

“Many members appreciate the response they receive from the police on rural crime but feel that rural teams are under-funded and under-resourced.” 

The survey included questions on how farmers are working with the police to help reduce rural crime.  

More than a third say they have regular contact with the police outside of reporting crime, including face-to-face meetings and attendance at events. They are also making use of new technology, such as WhatsApp messaging, to share information with the police. 

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford - Credit: Pagepix

Mr Ford said: “Crimes like hare coursing, fly-tipping, dog attacks on livestock and theft of large and small machinery have left rural residents feeling more vulnerable. They also have knock-on effects on farm businesses. 

“Despite this, rural areas continue to receive lower levels of police funding, per head of population, than urban areas."

Mr Ford said the NFU is asking all PCC candidates to "ensure rural policing receives the resources it needs" and commit to prioritising rural crime as a strategic objective in their Police and Crime Plan.

The NFU has published the results of its rural crime survey

The NFU has published the results of its rural crime survey - Credit: NFU


Farming

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aey Allen with staff at The VIne Thai in Dove Street, Norwich, which was forced to put its reopening plans on hold.

Lockdown Easing

Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Exterior photograph of a former historic water mill with green swimming pool outside and brick-built extensions

Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Breckland Council uses the King's Head in Dereham to house homeless people. The manager said there h

Norfolk Police

Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to an incident in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday, April 14

Norfolk Police | Video

Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus