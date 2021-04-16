Farmers block fields and dig ditches to 'fight back' against rural crime

Published: 8:25 AM April 16, 2021

Farming leaders have called on Norfolk's next police commissioner to boost resources to tackle rural crime after a survey revealed the severity of its impact across East Anglia.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) survey shows the most common rural crimes in the region are hare coursing and fly-tipping, followed by trespassing and thefts.

Of the 252 respondents from East Anglia who were victims of crime in 2020, 10pc say it has cost their business £10,000 or more. The average financial loss per farm was £5,100.

The survey also revealed the steps farmers are taking to protect their businesses, including blocking field entrances (78pc), digging ditches around fields (45pc), upgrading building security (66pc) and installing CCTV (49pc).

One farmer said: “Rural crime is like an additional tax on the business, as we are constantly spending money upgrading security.”

Another told the NFU: “It is now impossible to grow food without people driving on crops and damaging them.”

The research was conducted to help assess the level of rural crime ahead of the elections for Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on May 6.

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford said: “Rural crime remains a blight on the countryside. We are concerned, but sadly not surprised, that so many of our members have been affected.

“However, the survey also shows the rural community is fighting back, introducing additional security measures to farms and working more closely with the police.

“Many members appreciate the response they receive from the police on rural crime but feel that rural teams are under-funded and under-resourced.”

The survey included questions on how farmers are working with the police to help reduce rural crime.

More than a third say they have regular contact with the police outside of reporting crime, including face-to-face meetings and attendance at events. They are also making use of new technology, such as WhatsApp messaging, to share information with the police.

Mr Ford said: “Crimes like hare coursing, fly-tipping, dog attacks on livestock and theft of large and small machinery have left rural residents feeling more vulnerable. They also have knock-on effects on farm businesses.

“Despite this, rural areas continue to receive lower levels of police funding, per head of population, than urban areas."

Mr Ford said the NFU is asking all PCC candidates to "ensure rural policing receives the resources it needs" and commit to prioritising rural crime as a strategic objective in their Police and Crime Plan.

