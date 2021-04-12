Who are candidates to be Norfolk's new police and crime commissioner?

Published: 12:07 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 12:30 PM April 12, 2021

Elections for Norfolk's next police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) are set to take place next month. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Voters will be heading to the polls next month to elect Norfolk's next police and crime commissioner (PCC).

PCCs are elected representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively and replaced police authorities in 2012 as part of a bid to bring a public voice to policing.

Elections were due to go ahead last year but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic meaning Lorne Green, the current incumbent, stayed on for another year in the post.

This year's PCC elections take place on May 6 and here is who is standing in Norfolk (in alphabetical order).

John Crofts, Liberal Democrat

John Crofts, the Liberal Democrat candidate to be Norfolk's police and crime commissioner. - Credit: John Crofts

A retired head teacher, John Crofts lives near Ringstead in North West Norfolk, and spent 14 years at the helm of independent Glebe House School and Nursery in Hunstanton before retiring in 2018.

As a governor of schools in West Norfolk and Norwich, he recognised the importance of police working with young people and their communities.

He said: "In a world where many crimes are on the rise and police forces are under pressure due to reduced funding, we need to increase the visibility of police in our communities to both combat crime, but as importantly to boost the confidence of our communities."



David Moreland, Independent

Police and crime commissioner candidate, David Moreland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

David Moreland served in the armed forces and Metropolitan police, where he broke his back on duty and moved to Norfolk around 17 years ago.

He is running as an independent candidate having previously stood as a UKIP MP in 2019.

In a statement to voters he said: "In simple terms, I have now lived in Norfolk for 20 years and want to impose changes on the policing system to ensure the Norfolk people are properly protected.

"I believe that you can only manage a senior position if you have actually done the job in the first place, which is why I know I fully understand the current ongoing situation and worried of the Norfolk people who I love and will care for 100pc."

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Conservatives

Giles Orpen-Smellie, the Conservative candidate for the next police and crime commissioner for Norfolk. Pic: Conservative Party. - Credit: Conservative Party

A soldier for 34 years, serving with the parachute regiment across the world, Giles Orpen-Smellie, who lives near Fakenham, went onto roles in interim management in the charity sector.

He is also a member of the Ministry of Justice's War and Pensions & Armed Forces Compensation Tribunal.

He said: "I am standing to the be the Police & Crime Commissioner for Norfolk because I believe that I have the experience and skill sets to enable me to make a sound contribution to keeping Norfolk safe."

Michael Rosen, Labour

Michael Rosen has been chosen by the Labour Party to run for Police and Crime Commissioner of Norfolk. Picture: Labour Party - Credit: Archant

A former director of children's services for Norfolk County Council, Michael Rosen has worked in public service across both education and social work.

He said his experience has given him he skills needed to fight for the resources Norfolk needs and to work with residents to help keep Norfolk safe.

He said: "I have worked directly on community safety priorities including reducing youth violence, safeguarding vulnerable people, and tackling domestic abuse.

“If elected I will be relentless in the fight against crime. I will work with communities across Norfolk to make sure that together we can tackle criminals and keep us all safe."

Martin Schmierer, Green

Norfolk Green Party Police and Crime Commissioner candidate Martin Schmierer - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

A Norwich City councillor for the past six years, Martin Schmierer has served as leader of the opposition on the city council in this time and also, from 2018-19, as Lord Mayor of Norwich.

He said: “One of the reasons I am standing is to highlight how the police cannot simply arrest their way out of the problems they are facing. We need a fundamental change in approach from national government to deal with the underlying causes of crime."

He added: "A Green Party Police and Crime Commissioner would be a powerful voice calling for a more holistic approach to policing and crime prevention.