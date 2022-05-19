Iceland offers over 60s discount on shopping bill every week

Iceland has introduced a 10pc discount for over 60s every Tuesday. - Credit: Archant

Iceland is offering a new discount to its shoppers to help ease the pressure of rising costs – but only if you’re over a certain age.

The 10pc discount will apply to those aged 60 or over and only when they visit Iceland stores on Tuesdays.

There is no minimum spend but customers will be required to show either their senior bus pass, driving licence, senior railcard, or freedom pass.

It comes after the supermarket chain reduced all of its frozen and fresh vegetables worth under £1 to 1p back in April.

The deal, which ended on Thursday, April 14, was introduced to help those who have been hit hard during the cost of living crisis.

The 10pc discount for over 60s is only available in-store.