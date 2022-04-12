News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:16 PM April 12, 2022
Iceland in north Norfolk. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

Iceland has reduced all of its vegetables to 1p to help families during the cost of living crisis. - Credit: Archant

Iceland has reduced all of its frozen and fresh vegetables worth under £1 to 1p in an attempt to ease costs on struggling families.

The deal, which has been introduced to help those who have been hit hard during the cost of living crisis, is set to last until 11pm on Thursday, April 14

In order to take advantage, shoppers will need to add their choice of veg to their online shopping basket and type in the code ‘ICE1VEG’ to receive their discount. 

It comes after the supermarket previously reduced its vegetables to 1p over the Christmas period.

The deal includes over 40 vegetable products, all with best before dates lasting until after Easter Sunday.

Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland, said: “Our 1p vegetable sale was so popular at Christmas, especially when so many other supermarkets hike up the prices of their roast ingredients, that we decided this was a no-brainer to run it again this Easter.

“If we can help people who are feeling the pinch right now to save a few vital pennies while enjoying the same amazing quality of vegetables, then we’ll have done our job of being the supermarket that shoppers can rely on.”


