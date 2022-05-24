Café completely sells out on first week of launching Sunday roasts

Huggers in Long Stratton, run by Lisa Dunn, has launched vegan roast dinners. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Lisa Dunn

A vegan café which recently opened in a historic building has launched Sunday roasts and you won't miss the meat.

Lisa Dunn opened Huggers along The Street in Long Stratton in December 2021 in the former home of The Tudor Bakehouse, with the premises dating back to the 1500s.

It proved an immediate hit with both vegans and non-vegans for its tasty homemade breakfasts and lunches.

A roast vegetable polenta (top) and sausage wellington (bottom) roast dinner from Huggers. - Credit: Lisa Dunn

On Sunday, May 22, she launched plant-based roast dinners, which completely sold-out and are available from 12.30pm until 6.30pm each week.

It costs £12.95 and customers can choose either a nut roast, roast vegetable polenta or sausage wellington with all the trimmings, including cauliflower cheese with homemade Béchamel sauce and a Yorkshire pudding.

There are also vegan desserts such as sticky toffee pudding and Biscoff cheesecake.

New vegan café Huggers in Long Stratton. Chef Chloe George and owner Lisa Dunn. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Miss Dunn said: "Customers loved it and left with full bellies and hearts even without the meat."

You can pre-book by calling or messaging on social media, though there may be space for walk-ins.

Huggers is also open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am until 4.30pm.