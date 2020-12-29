Published: 3:28 PM December 29, 2020

It may be a while yet until we are back in the pub, but some of Norfolk's hospitality businesses have shared their plans for when they are allowed to reopen.

Time away from their customers has led many patrons to reevaluate what they will do once they can reopen - and there is plenty to look forward to.

Lauren Gregory is the landlady at The Sir Garnet in Norwich, and says she will be hosting wine and beer tastings as soon as possible.

"I'd like to host events with some of our local breweries so people can get to learn a bit more about what we serve. It might be a bit more difficult with wine so that will be more of a general wine tasting evening.

"Obviously we'd love to do it in person but I suspect we may have to launch them online in the first instance," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"Up until recently we also had The Birdcage in the Norwich Lanes and I'd like to bring back some of the events I hosted there to The Garnet. I'd like to collaborate with some local artists and poets to see what we can launch in the coming year."

Elsewhere in Norwich The Assembly House is taking the time to refurbish two luxury bedrooms.

Restaurateur at the historic venue Richard Hughes said: "We decided in December we would close for January as it wouldn't cover our costs to open. Our business is absolutely not in peril - we wouldn't be spending thousands revamping these rooms if it was.

The Assembly House in Norwich is launching Narnia-themed afternoon tea this Christmas with a private igloor available to hire Picture: The Assembly House - Credit: Archant

"We're very much looking forward to welcoming guests back when we are allowed to."

Similarly at The Grove in Cromer owners are taking the time to refurbish the site as well as prepare for the opening of their new restaurant which will operate under teepees.

In Reepham the Dial House is looking forward to proceeding with its miniature weddings when it can.

Owner Hannah Springham, who also runs the Farmyard restaurant in Norwich, said: "When we could open under social distancing we hosted miniature weddings in one of the rooms at the venue which isn't usually open.

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

"It's a secret room hidden behind a bookcase which we haven't previously used but it's perfect to host our miniature weddings which we'll be bringing back in 2021.

"We'll also be selling our frozen food at both venues - previously it was only at the Dial House but our customers enjoyed it so much we expanded."