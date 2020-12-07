Pizza, lobster and tapas restaurant will open in giant teepee
Diners will be able to enjoy homemade pizza, tapas and fresh lobster under canvas and fairy lights when a new restaurant comes to Norfolk.
Sundown will open in the grounds of The Grove Hotel in Cromer in spring 2021, hosted in two giant teepees.
The heated permanent structure will seat between 80 and 100 diners but can also be cleared out and used as a venue space when needed.
Richard Graveling is one of the partners of The Grove Hotel, which he runs alongside his brother and three sisters.
He said: "We started doing some outdoor dining during the summer and it was really well received. Looking at the business we realised our weddings do very well but we can only do smaller parties given the layout of our building, so by adding this outdoor venue it also fulfills that need.
"We're putting in heating and fairy lights as well as benches and tables we're making ourselves. We named the restaurant Sundown because from the tent you'll be able to watch the sunset over our formal lawns. We'll also be giving people picnic blankets if they'd like to go and sit on the grass to enjoy their meals."
This "significant investment", worth tens of thousands of pounds, has been supported by grant funding from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).
"What's brilliant about the funding from the LEP is that by supporting proposals like this they're not only seeing businesses through the pandemic but they're backing projects which secure the future of businesses. This addition will not only support us while we need to be Covid-secure but it is also valuable to our offering in the long term," he said.
The business has been in the Graveling family since 1936.
Mr Graveling, now in the third generation to run the business, added: "It has been really tough to be in hospitality and to continually think about adapting. But that's what we've always done and kept in mind when moving forward. We adding a glamping site on an empty field which my sister runs and it's been really successful - we just have to keep looking forwards."