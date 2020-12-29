Pub gives free pizza to families in need during Christmas holidays

Published: 3:30 PM December 29, 2020

Landlords at The Garden House pub in Norwich, Jonathon and Tanya Childs, have been giving pizza away to needy families. They also run a food bank from the pub for people struggling. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A pub in Norwich has launched a scheme offering families in need free pizza during the Christmas holidays.

Jonathon and Tanya Childs, at the Garden House pub on Pembroke Road in Norwich, are offering pizzas between 1pm and 2pm every week day of the break.

Mr Childs said people would need to pre-book by sending a message to its Facebook page on facebook.com/gardenhousenorwich.

Numbers day each will be limited, he said, but added it was the pub's way of helping those in need.

Mr Childs said on Facebook people could donate or sponsor a pizza.

It is another display of the pub's community spirit - earlier this month it collected donations of toys, books and chocolates for children who are unaccompanied asylum seekers arriving in Norfolk.

Mr Childs was inspired after seeing an article which said that the county had taken in 47 of the young people.

