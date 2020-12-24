News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dozens of Christmas presents handed out to child asylum seekers in Norfolk

Ruth Lawes

Published: 11:57 AM December 24, 2020   
Christmas present donations have been given to children who are unaccompanied asylum seekers in Norfolk.

Toys, books and chocolates were among dozens of donations collected for children who are unaccompanied asylum seekers at a Norwich pub.

In December, Norfolk took in almost 50 children who fled to the UK over the sea and without their parents to seek asylum.

Jonathon Childs, landlord of The Garden house pub on Pembroke Road, decided to arrange Christmas presents for them.

Over the past few weeks, pub-goers have donated a variety of gifts, including soft toys, toy cars and clothing, to be given to the children to spread the festive cheer.

Mr Childs said the Garden House wanted to thank everyone who donated gifts for the young people, and that he hoped it would make newcomers feel welcome.

The donations were picked up by Norfolk County Council's children's services team earlier this week.


