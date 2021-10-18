News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Application submitted to sell alcohol at town's cheese shop

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:58 PM October 18, 2021   
Owner Nina Narramore in the window of her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Del

Owner Nina Narramore pictured in the window of her Downham Market shop. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A premises licence application has been submitted to sell alcohol at a town's high street cheese shop.

The Norfolk Cheese Company Co and Delicatessen opened on High Street in Downham Market in June following owner Nina Narramore's success as a market trader during lockdown.

Her deli has a mix of local produce and Italian artisan foods on offer, including cheese and pasta.

A new premises licence application has since been made to West Norfolk Council on October 12, which proposes the sale of alcohol by retail from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

A document on the application says those wanting to view the application should arrange an appointment with the licensing team quoting reference 21/000913/LA_PRE at the council's office.

And any objections should be made in writing by November 9 to Environment and Planning on Licensing, Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, King's Court, Chapel Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1EX.


Downham Market News

