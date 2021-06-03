From the market to the high street - cheese shop owner finds new home

Published: 6:31 PM June 3, 2021

Mayor of Downham Market, Jenny Groom, tries some of the cheese from Nina Narramore's new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen.

A former market trader who "just loves cheese" is sharing her passion in a new premises after making the move to her town's high street.

Nina Narramore has opened The Norfolk Cheese Company Co. and Delicatessen on High Street in the town following her success as a market trader.

Owner Nina Narramore with a few of the Norfolk cheeses at her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen.

The 46-year-old set up The Norfolk Cheese Company in 2017 and had been trading in Ely, Wisbech, Downham Market and King's Lynn markets in her trailer.

Following her success during the pandemic she made the move to become owner of her very own deli with the help of her husband Ian, who she described as her "support network".

Mrs Narramore said: "Covid really put me on the map because people started supporting local and I gained more customers during lockdown at the market, as the market was one of the safest places to be."

Owner Nina Narramore in the window of her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen.

The former market trader and food consultant said the reason she set up the business was because she just loves cheese.

A ceremony took place on Thursday with Downham Market mayor Jenny Groom cutting ribbon alongside the new owner to open the business to the public on Friday, June 4.

The mayor said: "What can I say, I love cheese and have been supporting Nina on the market.

"It's great she has the faith to open in the town and I will be a frequent visitor."

Owner Nina Narramore with a few of the Norfolk cheeses at her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen.

Mrs Narramore said the support and positivity of people since setting up the deli has been overwhelming, adding that she is excited to start after "a lot of hard work" which saw the premises completed gutted.

She added: "It feels amazing.

"I'm hoping Downham Market is on the up."

A sign up in Nina Narramore's new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen.

The deli has a mix of local produce and Italian artisan foods on offer including cheese and pasta, and pet treats by The Little Blue Pupcakery are also stocked at the shop.

Mrs Narramore said: "The market is a good place to start. I started from nothing, but if people start there and build up a customer base and do it right you will progress.

A variety of Norfolk cheeses at Nina Narramore's new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen.

"Other market traders have been very supportive, I love the market family. There's nothing like them and I hope the market grows."

She thanked friends and family for their support.