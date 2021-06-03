News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

From the market to the high street - cheese shop owner finds new home

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:31 PM June 3, 2021   
Mayor of Downham Market, Jenny Groom, tries some of the cheese from Nina Narramore's new shop in Dow

Mayor of Downham Market, Jenny Groom, tries some of the cheese from Nina Narramore's new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A former market trader who "just loves cheese" is sharing her passion in a new premises after making the move to her town's high street.

Nina Narramore has opened The Norfolk Cheese Company Co. and Delicatessen on High Street in the town following her success as a market trader.

Owner Nina Narramore with a few of the Norfolk cheeses at her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfol

Owner Nina Narramore with a few of the Norfolk cheeses at her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The 46-year-old set up The Norfolk Cheese Company in 2017 and had been trading in Ely, Wisbech, Downham Market and King's Lynn markets in her trailer.

Following her success during the pandemic she made the move to become owner of her very own deli with the help of her husband Ian, who she described as her "support network".

Mrs Narramore said: "Covid really put me on the map because people started supporting local and I gained more customers during lockdown at the market, as the market was one of the safest places to be."

Owner Nina Narramore in the window of her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Del

Owner Nina Narramore in the window of her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

The former market trader and food consultant said the reason she set up the business was because she just loves cheese.

A ceremony took place on Thursday with Downham Market mayor Jenny Groom cutting ribbon alongside the new owner to open the business to the public on Friday, June 4.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  3. 3 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  1. 4 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
  2. 5 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  3. 6 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  4. 7 Woman who drowned two cats given lifetime pet ban
  5. 8 Surgeon who botched three operations 'too arrogant' to ask for help
  6. 9 Pet store fined £185,000 for forklift incident which left driver paralysed
  7. 10 Stunning seaside hotel with 30 rooms for sale for £1.8m

The mayor said: "What can I say, I love cheese and have been supporting Nina on the market.

"It's great she has the faith to open in the town and I will be a frequent visitor."

Owner Nina Narramore with a few of the Norfolk cheeses at her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfol

Owner Nina Narramore with a few of the Norfolk cheeses at her new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mrs Narramore said the support and positivity of people since setting up the deli has been overwhelming, adding that she is excited to start after "a lot of hard work" which saw the premises completed gutted.

She added: "It feels amazing.

"I'm hoping Downham Market is on the up."

A sign up in Nina Narramore's new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen. P

A sign up in Nina Narramore's new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The deli has a mix of local produce and Italian artisan foods on offer including cheese and pasta, and pet treats by The Little Blue Pupcakery are also stocked at the shop.

Mrs Narramore said: "The market is a good place to start. I started from nothing, but if people start there and build up a customer base and do it right you will progress.

A variety of Norfolk cheeses at Nina Narramore's new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co.

A variety of Norfolk cheeses at Nina Narramore's new shop in Downham Market, The Norfolk Cheese Co. and Delicatessen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Other market traders have been very supportive, I love the market family. There's nothing like them and I hope the market grows."

She thanked friends and family for their support.

Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The scene where a car smashed into Aubrey Eke's home in Holt.

Norfolk Live

'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus