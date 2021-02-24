News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Fish and chip shop to reopen after months of "moral" closure

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:55 AM February 24, 2021   
Mr Sandford pictured in the marquee outside the pub.

Mr Sandford hopes that, from April 12, customers will be able to use the pub's outdoor space to enjoy their fish and chips, along with drinks from the adjoining pub. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A fish and chip shop has announced it will reopen for takeaway on Thursday March 11, following months of closure for “moral” reasons. 

The fish and chip shop at Dereham’s Railway Tavern closed on December 21 after an employee’s husband caught coronavirus, though owner Paul Sandford stressed that the case had not come from the chip shop. 

All employees, including Mr Sandford, had to self-isolate for 10 days over Christmas. Four days previously, the adjoining pub had closed after the announcement that Norfolk would remain in Tier 2.

When the isolation period ended, Mr Sandford decided to keep the chip shop closed as well.

“It just didn’t feel morally right when thousands of people were dying and we were carrying on in business,” said Mr Sandford.

“Now things have eased a bit and infection rates are getting better… we can get going again,” he added. 

It is hoped that customers will be able to eat takeaways in the pub’s outdoor area from April 12, on the same day as the pub resumes outdoor service.

You may also want to watch:

Business
Health
People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce more details of the government's roadmap out of lockdown to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus