Published: 11:55 AM February 24, 2021

Mr Sandford hopes that, from April 12, customers will be able to use the pub's outdoor space to enjoy their fish and chips, along with drinks from the adjoining pub. - Credit: Noah Vickers

A fish and chip shop has announced it will reopen for takeaway on Thursday March 11, following months of closure for “moral” reasons.

The fish and chip shop at Dereham’s Railway Tavern closed on December 21 after an employee’s husband caught coronavirus, though owner Paul Sandford stressed that the case had not come from the chip shop.

All employees, including Mr Sandford, had to self-isolate for 10 days over Christmas. Four days previously, the adjoining pub had closed after the announcement that Norfolk would remain in Tier 2.

When the isolation period ended, Mr Sandford decided to keep the chip shop closed as well.

“It just didn’t feel morally right when thousands of people were dying and we were carrying on in business,” said Mr Sandford.

“Now things have eased a bit and infection rates are getting better… we can get going again,” he added.

It is hoped that customers will be able to eat takeaways in the pub’s outdoor area from April 12, on the same day as the pub resumes outdoor service.